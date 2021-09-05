5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 1

What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 1 of the 2021 season? Here you go. Enjoy.

Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– CFN Expert Picks: NFL

5. Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Line: Los Angeles -7.5

ATS Pick: Los Angeles

In Week 1, always like the underdogs by more than a touchdown – like Dallas on Thursday night against Tampa Bay – and always assume that the professional coaching staff on the big underdog side has something interesting ready to go to counteract what everyone knows is true.

In this case, just assume that Matt Nagy and the Bear coaches will find some way to overcome their abysmal offensive line to prevent Aaron Donald and company from jumping on Andy Dalton’s head all game long.

And about Dalton – he’s not going to be awful. It still won’t be enough.

The Bears will be okay, and the defense will have its moments, but Khalil Mack isn’t anywhere close to 100% – the line has to get to Matthew Stafford, or uh oh – and the Chicago offensive line really is going to be an issue.

LA won last year 24-10, and this time around it’s the opener in front of a whole lot of fans in the shiny stadium on Sunday night with the world watching.

Under pressure, Dalton throws a late pick that turns into Ram points to cover.

NEXT: Green Bay at New Orleans, Part 1