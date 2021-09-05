5 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 1 Thursday

What games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into the Thursday games of Week 1 of the college football season?

Week 1 Thursday Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Results So Far ATS: 5-0

LINE: FIU -7 & Buffalo -43.5

ATS PICKS: FIU & Wagner

There might be a whole slew of games to pick from on Thursday, but there aren’t a whole lot of FBS vs FBS games that appear to be a sure thing – those are coming (hopefully) with the Saturday version of this, out on Friday.

So here are two quirky picks that are off the radar – you might have to work to find these – but could be promising in the lines really do come close to holding firm.

FIU went 0-5 in 2020, but that was a wee bit of an aberration. It might have lost to Jacksonville State from the FCS world, and the offense was hardly consistent, but this version is far stronger.

If you go with these, though, go light.

LIU has a whole lot of nice parts, and it’ll keep the game from becoming an ugly blowout, but FIU will push on by at home by more than a touchdown. FIU won’t be anything special, but it’s not Bryant or Merrimack – the two wins on the LIU spring schedule.

The other one is just a straight gaudy line play. If you’re new to the show, I have a hard and fast belief system that if someone wants to give me a 40-point lead walking into the stadium, I’ll take it and take my chances.

Wagner might not score against a terrific UB D, but if it does, it should have this thanks to all those wonderful, wonderful points. The Bull dogs might be called off in a hurry.

