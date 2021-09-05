5 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 1 Friday

What games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into the Friday of Week 1 of the college football season?

Week 1 Friday Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Results So Far ATS: 8-2-1

5. Duke vs. Charlotte point total

TOTAL: 60.5

ATS PICK: UNDER

For whatever it’s worth, Duke-Charlotte is one of the better plays of the weekend – Part 2 of this is coming later – if you really believe that the 49ers aren’t a whole lot better after getting whacked 53-19 last year by the Blue Devils.

There’s a little bit of danger here with the under only because the Duke offense might work again like it last year’s game when it rolled up over 400 yards with a huge day on the ground.

Charlotte has enough veteran parts to keep this from being a total wipeout again, and the Duke defense will be a wee bit iffy out of the gate, but even if it’s closer this shouldn’t be a high-powered shootout.

Assume Charlotte comes in with around 20 points and Duke hangs around 35ish. There might be a little squirming late, but watch out for both teams to stall a bit in the heat and humidity on Friday night.

