Wyoming Cowboys: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Wyoming season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-4 overall, 2-4 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Craig Bohl, 8th year, 38-44

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 85

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 76

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 48

Wyoming Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Wyoming offense does what the Wyoming offense does – sort of. It ran well and did a decent job of controlling the clock, but it struggled on third downs, struggled in pass protection, and the passing game wasn’t good enough. With ten starters expected to be back, the production should be stronger.

– The quarterback situation was battled through the spring, but the team has its guy. Levi Williams failed to hit 50% of his passes with just one touchdown pass and three picks – and he was the only one to come up with a scoring throw.

The team named Sean Chambers the No. 1 going into the fall camp. The starter two years ago who’s having a rough time staying healthy – he was only able to play one game last year after suffering a knee injury the year before. Everyone is okay, and now it’s about who can rise up and take the gig.

The top three targets are back, and they can make big plays deep – the Cowboys led the Mountain West in yards per completion. However Ayden Eberhardt led the team with just 16 catches and 252 yards, and Isaiah Neyor averaged 31 yards per catch on his eight grabs.

The passing game might be questionable, but …

– The ground game should be a killer. The quarterbacks might struggle to throw, but they can run. The 1-2 running back punch of Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith was good for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns with over 5.5 yards per carry.

These two will put up all-star caliber numbers behind a solid line with all five starters expected back – guard Logan Haris and center Keegan Cryder are the best of the bunch.

