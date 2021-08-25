West Virginia vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Maryland prediction and game preview.

West Virginia vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

Network: ESPN

West Virginia (0-0) vs Maryland (0-0) Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Maryland offense hasn’t exactly been known for its consistency so far in the Mike Locksley era, and now it’s going up against a West Virginia defense that should be – at least statistically – among the best in the Big 12.

Fourth in the nation in total D last year – and first in the Big 12 – the Mountaineer defense under head man Neal Brown knows how to lock things down. The secondary is going to be fantastic – the Mountaineers allowed a nation-low 160 yards per game – and the line can get into the backfield.

As long as veteran quarterback Jarret Doege avoids making a slew of mistakes – he’s good at that – and as long as the O can go on a few good early scoring drives, the defense will take over.

Why Maryland Will Win

Can the Maryland O find the offensive diversity?

West Virginia isn’t exactly stodgy – it’s got the receivers to make the passing game go – but it would much rather play this thing at sludgy, steady pace so its D can dominate. However, if the Terp offensive thing is working, it can put up points in a flash.

More than being explosive, Maryland has to be balanced. The four games West Virginia lost in 2020 also happened to be the four times the opposing O was able to run well and throw effectively. Army lost because it could run, but not throw, and Baylor lost when it couldn’t do anything on the ground but was great through the air.

The Terps have the talent at receiver, they have Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback, and they have what should be a blast of a passing attack. But …

What’s Going To Happen

The Maryland running game isn’t going to do enough.

The Terps will have moments of spark offensively, but the defense won’t do enough against the run and won’t make enough big plays. It’ll be a tad methodical, but West Virginia will come out with a solid road win as the defense takes over.

West Virginia vs Maryland Prediction, Line

West Virginia 30, Maryland 24

West Virginia -3, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

