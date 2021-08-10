West Virginia Mountaineers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the West Virginia season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 6-4 overall, 4-4 in Big 12

Head Coach: Neal Brown, 3rd year, 11-11 (46-27 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 43

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 55

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 94

West Virginia Mountaineers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– West Virginia had a decent season thanks its defense. It seems outside of the norm for the Mountaineer offense to be along for the ride, and while that wasn’t exactly the case, it wasn’t far off.

The O averaged 413 yards and 27 points per game with a mediocre rushing attack and an okay passing game. With eight starters potentially back and most of the key skill guys returning, here comes the production in Year Three under head coach Neal Brown.

– The Mountaineer offensive line was fine. It didn’t do quite enough for the ground game and allowed way too many tackles for loss. Now comes the shuffling with tackles Brandon Yates and Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester set and veterans in the interior, but where does All-Big 12 blocker Zach Frazier play? He was a guard who’ll likely work at center.

The line has the back to blast for – senior Leddie Brown ran for 1,010 yards and nine scores, averaging more than five yards per carry. Second-leading rusher Alec Sinkfield took off for Boston College, and Tony Mathis needs more work after carrying it just 18 times last year.

– Jarret Doege is a decent veteran quarterback who isn’t going to run much, but he’s careful with the ball and has the time logged in to be a whole lot stronger. He hit 64% of his throws with 14 touchdowns and four picks, and he’s not bad at spreading the ball around.

The former Bowling Green transfer has the gig with Austin Kendall transferring out, putting the pressure on redshirt freshman Garrett Greene and freshman Will Crowder to battle it out for the No. 2 job.

Winston Wright earned All-Big 12 honors with a team-high 45 catches for 529 yards and two scores, and he’s not alone. 6-3 Bryce Ford-Wheaton adds size, and there’s enough talent returning to fill in the gaps if the top two guys carry most of the load.

