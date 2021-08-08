Washington State Cougars: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Washington State season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 1-3 overall, 1-3 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Nick Rolovich, 2nd year, 1-3 (29-29 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 76

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 46

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 76

Washington State Cougars College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense never got a chance to get going in the four-game season, and now the parts are in place to do a whole lot more than 384 yards and 27 points per game. It all starts with hoping to get a whole lot more out of the passing attack. It’s a Nick Rolovich-coached team – the production will be there.

Tennessee transfer Jarrett Guarantano hurt his hand during the spring game, and he has to prove he can be more consistent than he was with the Vols, but he’s got the skills to make this thing go. It’s going to be a fight for the gig, though, with last year’s starter Jayden de Laura and junior Cammon Cooper still in the fight.

– A whole slew of receivers are gone – Jamire Calvin left for Mississippi State and Davontavean Martin took off for Oklahoma State – but the top two targets are back. Travell Harris and Renard Bell were the main men combining for 62 catches of the team’s 94 catches. Now the rest of the corps has to fill in around them and an outside deep threat has to emerge from the pack.

– Max Borghi needs to be used more. Deon McIntosh led the team with 323 yards and three scores with Borghi only playing two games – he had a monster 2019 with 86 catches and 16 total touchdowns – but it doesn’t really matter. Both backs can play, and they’ll keep each other fresh.

The line should do its part to make it all go with four starters expected back around the great tackle combination of Abraham Lucas and Liam Ryan. There’s talent to go along with that experience, but the production has to be there after a mediocre 2020.

