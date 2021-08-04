Wake Forest Demon Deacons: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Wake Forest football season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Wake Forest Football Schedule Analysis

– Wake Forest Demon Deacons Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 4-5 overall, 3-4 in ACC

Head Coach: Dave Clawson, 8th year, 40-45 (130-124 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 40

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 39

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 53

Wake Forest Demon Deacons College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Oh was this fun at times. The Wake Forest offense couldn’t move the chains and did absolutely nothing to control the clock, but when the O worked, it was fantastic.

It was second in the ACC in yards per completion, it dominated when it got into the red zone, and it was No. 1 in the conference in giveaways – even after falling apart in the bowl loss to Wisconsin.

A few good parts are gone, but all 11 starters from the Duke’s Mayo Bowl are expected to be back.

– Sam Hartman turned into a star now that the quarterback job really was his. He needs to be more accurate, and he doesn’t add a whole lot to the rushing mix, but he knows how to run the attack. When he’s on – and he gets time to work – the Demon Deacons are unstoppable. Michael Kern and Mitch Griffis each got in a little work last year.

The receiving corps has a rising star in Jaquarri Roberson – a 6-1, 182-pounder who led the team with 62 catches and eight touchdowns – but he’s not alone.

6-2 second-year freshman Donavon Greene averaged over 20 yards per grab, shifty Taylor Morin scored there touchdowns, and 6-5, 212-pound sophomore AT Perry is a part of the mix. All of the main tight ends are back, too.

– All five starters return to an O line that had a very, very hard time in pass protection and struggled at keeping defenses out of the backfield. It’s not a bulky bunch, but it’s about versatility and getting a certain type of 6-3ish, 300ish pound blockers.

13-touchdown back Kenneth Walker took off for Michigan State, but Christian Beal-Smith is a nice junior who led the team with 732 yards and five scores and brings a bit of a burst.

He had three 100-yard games and can be a workhorse, but he needs help in the rotation with Walker gone. 5-10, 203-pound Justice Ellison was third on the team with 113 yards and a score.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Wake Forest Football Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Wake Forest Demon Deacons College Football Preview 2021: Defense