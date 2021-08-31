Virginia vs William & Mary Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs William & Mary prediction and game preview.

Virginia vs William & Mary Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ESPN3

Virginia (0-0) vs William & Mary (0-0) Game Preview

Why William & Mary Will Win

The Tribe went 1-2 during the FCS spring session, but even though it was a rough run, there’s one major positive.

Everyone is back.

They get all the starters back starting with a very big, very experienced offensive front working for a potentially dangerous backfield depending on who’s working in at quarterback – star Hollis Mathis is coming off a shoulder problem, but he should be ready to roll.

Throw in a few transfers, and the secondary should be the star of a sneaky-good defense that should rise up as the season goes on.

Why Virginia Will Win

Virginia gets back a slew of key parts, too, especially on offense.

It took a bit to get revved up last year and it wasn’t consistent enough, but having ten starters back should help the cause.

Like William & Mary’s offense, the Cavs will work around a good-sized line that gets everyone back. As long as it’s able to pound away, controlling the clock won’t be a problem.

The Tribe didn’t generate much of a pass rush in the spring and were lousy on third downs on both sides of the ball. As long as Virginia doesn’t screw up with giveaways, it’ll be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

It might not be the total wipeout of 2019 right away – when Virginia rolled 52-17 – but it won’t be far off.

William & Mary might have the experience to be effective for a few drives, but Virginia will try to get out to a hot start defensively after a sub par 2020 for a Bronco Mendenhall team. The O will be good enough, but it’ll be the D that takes over.

Virginia vs William & Mary Prediction, Line

Virginia 48, William Mary 10

