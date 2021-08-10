UTEP vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP vs New Mexico State prediction and game preview.

UTEP vs New Mexico State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, August 28

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

Network: Flo Football

UTEP (0-0) vs New Mexico State (0-0) Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

The running game should be just good enough to control the game.

New Mexico State’s defense was a disaster in 2019, the team didn’t play in 2020, and the D struggled against FCS teams in its modified spring season, allowing over five yards per carry with five touchdowns in the two games. UTEP isn’t exactly going to be all ground-and-pound, but Deion Hankins is a solid back in a good rotation working behind a veteran offensive front.

The passing attack should be just good enough to keep things moving. The experienced receiving corps should be able to take over once the NMSU defense starts to pay more attention to the ground attack.

On the flip side …

Why New Mexico State Will Win

The spring games really should matter.

The Aggies might not have played all that well, but considering them live scrimmages for the coaching staff to see what it had to work with.

The offensive line has a few nice parts to build around – Sage Doxtater is a fringe-flier NFL left tackle prospect and former Ole Miss Rebel Eli Johnson is a veteran center who knows what he’s doing.

The quarterback situation will be interesting all throughout the first part of the season, but the JUCO transfer Jonah Johnson has size and upside, and Weston Eget got in some work this spring. They’re not coming in cold.

What’s Going To Happen

New Mexico State might have the experience from spring ball, but the two performance against FCS teams were hardly inspiring.

UTEP has more experience, enough depth to matter, and more playmakers and offensive options. The Miners won’t dominate, but they should be able to control the game throughout.

New Mexico State has won three straight in the series, but the O won’t get going in this until it’s too late.

UTEP vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

UTEP 38, New Mexico State 27

UTEP -9.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

