Utah vs Weber State Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs Weber State prediction and game preview.

Utah vs Weber State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 7:30 pm

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: Pac-12 Network

Utah (0-0) vs Weber State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Weber State Will Win

This was a good, strong FCS playoff team through the spring session, going unbeaten in the short regular season before dropping a 34-31 heartbreaker to Southern Illinois in the playoffs.

The Wildcats get the job done on defense. They’re terrific at getting into the backfield, they’re a rock against decent passing teams, and they’re great at taking the ball away.

On the other side, they run the ball, don’t make a slew of mistakes, and they’re able to control games by making teams play their pace and style.

However …

Why Utah Will Win

Weber State isn’t going to get physical with the Utah lines.

The Utes struggled to get going in 2020 – it was the last Power Five program to start the season – and they weren’t able to get the passing game going. However, the offensive line was built up and now should dominant with all five starters back.

This front five and running game will pound away, the linebacking corps will keep the Weber State running game from breaking off big runs, and with former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer in the mix now, everything should be a bit smoother.

What’s Going To Happen

The Utah defense will take over.

The Ute offense will score on its first drive, but it’ll struggle for a bit against a feisty and sharp Weber State defense. There won’t be too much drama – Utah’s offense will score when it needs to – but it won’t be over until midway through the third quarter.

Again, the Utah D will get the job done, and then the O will put it away late with a few good scoring drives.

Utah vs Weber State Prediction, Line

Utah 34, Weber State 10

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

