USC vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs San Jose State prediction and game preview.

USC vs San Jose State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Network: Pac-12 Network

USC (0-0) vs San Jose State (1-0) Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it was against Southern Utah, but San Jose State was solid from the start with 38 first half points in the 45-14 win.

There was a miscue late in the first half for a Thunderbird score, and the 11 penalties and two turnovers weren’t great, but it was the type of warm-up the defending Mountain West champ will use for this.

The pass rush is there, but it wasn’t turned loose last week. Nick Starkel threw for almost 400 yards, the running game averaged close to six yards per carry, and now it’s time to start bombing away against the Trojans.

Starkel is the type of veteran quarterback who won’t be the slightest bit fazed by this – he played at Arkansas and Texas A&M – but it’s the defense that should be the problem for the Trojans.

USC’s running game has to prove it can work, and the pass protection has to be a whole lot better, but …

Why USC Will Win

The passing game will be fantastic.

The offensive line is full of veterans, the receiving corps got a few strong parts from the transfer portal, and Kedon Slovis is now going into his third year as the main man to run the high-powered attack.

The defense should be able to pressure Starkel throughout, and the loaded secondary is good enough to force a few mistakes even if the Spartan offense is being careful. And then there’s the overall experience side …

What’s Going To Happen

USC might have had to replace a few starters on the defense, but the team is loaded with super seniors to at least bring the mature depth to handle a veteran squad like San Jose State.

The key will be handling what the Spartans are going to bring with the pass rush. Let’s just say they didn’t show their cards against Southern Utah, and now the heat is about to come from the outside.

USC will win, but they’ll have to keep trying and push a bit after getting out to a hot early start.

USC vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

USC 38, San Jose State 23

USC -14, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

