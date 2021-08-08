UNLV Rebels: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UNLV season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 0-6 overall, 0-6 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Marcus Arroyo, 2nd year, 0-6

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 120

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 109

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 106

UNLV Rebels College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Rebels were going to need a total redo no matter what, but the hope was for head coach Marcus Arroyo to be able to do a whole lot more with the offense in his first season. The O averaged just 331 yards and 17 points per game, there weren’t many downfield pass plays, and the ground game struggled. It all starts with an improvement on …

– The offensive line. The Rebels had good size, but now that bulk is being transformed a bit with a load of massive 300+ pounders who should be stronger and more of a force. Now the group has to do something to keep the quarterback from getting popped. At least the experience is there with three starters back to bang away for a good-looking backfield.

Getting Jayvaun Wilson from Oregon is big, but having Charles Williams back for a super-senior season is the biggest positive. He’s a tough, quick back along with the speedy Courtney Reese.

– QB Max Gilliam is done, but 6-4, 220-pound former TCU transfer Justin Rogers is a big, mobile passer who wasn’t used enough. He’ll have to battle with 6-5, 215-pound sophomore Doug Brumfield to try speeding up the offense a bit, and in comes former Ohio State superstar recruit Tate Martell. It didn’t work out at Miami, but Martell will battle for the gig.

Kyle Williams is a good No. 1 target who stepped in and led the way with 35 catches for 426 yards and two scores, and 6-2, 190-pound Zyell Griffin adds more size. The tight end situation is deep enough to utilize more, starting with super-senior Giovanni Fauolo coming off an 11-catch, 108-yard season.

