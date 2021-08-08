UMass Minutemen: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UMass season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 0-4 overall

Head Coach: Walt Bell, 3rd year, 1-15

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 127

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 126

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 130

UMass Minutemen College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– 12 points. That’s how many the Minutemen scored in the rough four game season. It’s a program in a constant state of transition, the transfer portal is playing a big role in trying to get things going in the third year under Walt Bell, and there’s nowhere to go but up after averaging just 188 yards and three points per game.

– The passing game tried out just about everyone possible – with four quarterbacks throwing at least nine passes – but the team might finally have the guy to settle the gig with Tyler Lytle coming in from Colorado. Garrett Dzuro is back after leading the team with 215 passing yards and two picks – he completed just 42% of his passes.

Leading receiver Samuel Emilus is gone through the transfer portal, and the receiving corps loses four other parts to other places. However, Jermaine “OC” Johnson is back after catching 14 passes for 96 yards, and tight end and backup quarterback Josiah Johnson returns along with Taylor Edwards. There’s enough in place to get a big more out of a midrange passing game.

– The offensive line didn’t generate a thing for the ground game and struggled in pass protection, but there’s excellent size and enough bulk to at least try to get more physical. Three starters are back in the interior, and help is coming from the transfer portal, but the backs have to rise up.

Four are leaving through the transfer portal, but the Minutemen are bringing in Kay’Ron Adams from Rutgers to go along with 6-2, 227-pound former JUCO transfer Ellis Merriweather – the only RB to gain more than seven yards – running 42 times for 115 yards.

