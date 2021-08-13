UConn vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview

UConn vs Fresno State prediction and game preview.

UConn vs Fresno State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, August 28

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

UConn (0-0) vs Fresno State (0-0) Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

Give the Huskies this – they’re rested.

They’ve had a year off – the program opted out on the 2020 season – and didn’t get a chance to do a whole lot this spring, but the running game should work right away.

Fresno State might return a whole slew of defensive parts, but it was miserable last year against the run – the pressure is on the linebacking corps to produce right away.

UConn’s Kevin Mensah is a strong, quick back who should be able to handle the work behind a line that was very young – and very bad – in 2019 and, again, had plenty of time over the last year to work.

However …

Why Fresno State Will Win

The Fresno State defense should be better, and it starts with former Boise State Bronco Tyson Maeva, a 6-0, 240-pound thumper of a linebacker who should fix the glitch. It’s the other side of the ball that should make the most noise.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer might have had a few ups and downs in his first season, but his offense rocked. Former Washington star recruit Jake Haener ripped it up late last year – he turned into a 300-yard machine – and he shouldn’t have any issues against the spotty UConn secondary.

The Huskies should be even rougher against the run, and that’s where veteran Ronnie Rivers should come in with a huge opener along with the rest of the deep Bulldog backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

Fresno State’s offense is going to do whatever it wants.

The defense will be what makes the coaching staff happy – it’ll show a big improvement from 2020 – but that’s because UConn will struggle. Fresno State will get off to a great early start and won’t have any problem putting this away before the fourth quarter.

UConn vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Fresno State 41, UConn 17

Fresno State -27.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

