UAB vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Game Preview

UAB vs Jacksonville State prediction and game preview.

UAB vs Jacksonville State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, September 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Network: ESPN

UAB (0-0) vs Jacksonville State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

This is a very, very dangerous Gamecock team that proved throughout the FCS spring session that it has the firepower and talent to more than just make this a game.

A playoff team earlier in 2021, it returns one of the best run defenses in the FCS, one of the most dangerous passing attacks, and with a D that’s able to bring the pass rush and to a great job at taking the ball away.

There’s talent here. DJ Coleman is a high-end edge rusher who’ll get a long look from the NFL, the ground game has the parts with Josh Samuel and Uraih West, and Zerrick Cooper is a terrific quarterback when healthy – and Zion Webb is able to fill in when needed.

UAB has to be on its game from the start.

Why UAB Will Win

It’s not a stretch to call this the best UAB team yet under head coach Bill Clark.

The defending Conference USA champion not only gets back almost all the key parts from the 2020 team, but it has longtime quarterback Tyler Johnston back after spending a bulk of last year banged up.

The offensive line is loaded, and the running game will follow. Jacksonville State might have the parts on the defensive front to shine, but late in the year it started giving up yards on the ground and the secondary was hit for 200 yards or more in four of the last five games.

UAB should have several ways to keep things moving.

What’s Going To Happen

UAB is going to be in for a fight.

It’ll pull it out – it has too much talent, depth, and experience – but Jacksonville State will be up in the first half and be just a drive away from getting right back in it in the second half.

The Blazer defense that was seventh in the nation last year and returns nine starters will come up big when it has to.

UAB vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Line

UAB 34, Jacksonville State 26

UAB -16, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

