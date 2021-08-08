UAB Blazers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UAB season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 6-3 overall, 4-1 in Conference USA

Head Coach: Bill Clark, 6th year, 40-22

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 62

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 82

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 58

UAB Blazers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It was a Conference USA championship season, so obviously things went sort of right, but the offense wasn’t anything special and it wasn’t consistent. The O averaged just 401 yards and 28 points per game, but the downfield passing game was solid, the attack was almost perfectly balanced, and few teams were better at converting good drives into points. The improvement starts with …

– The offensive line – it’s going to be among the best in Conference USA. It was one of the best in America in pass protection and it paved the way for 200 rushing yards per game, and now everyone is back along with good depth. At least three Blazer blockers will be all-stars, starting with tackle Sidney Wells and guard Colby Ragland from the veteran front five.

Longtime star back Spencer Brown is finally done, but all the other running backs return with 220-pound DeWayne McBride the second leading guy averaging over nine yards per carry with 439 yards and four scores. It’ll likely be more of a rotation with veterans Lucious Stanley, Jermaine Brown and Larry Wooden all in the mix.

– The quarterback situation is interesting. Tyler Johnston won a whole lot of games for the Blazers – and threw for 843 yards and seven touchdowns with just one pick last season – but Bryson Lucero got in a whole lot of work.

Johnston went down for a stretch with a shoulder injury, and Lucero kept the ship afloat throwing for a team-high 969 yards and seven touchdowns. He threw eight picks and wasn’t accurate enough, band Johnston took over in the Conference USA Championship and bowl game.

The receiving corps loses top two targets Austin Watkins and Myron Mitchell, but the all-star tight end tandem of Hayden Pittman and Gerrit Prince returns in the super-senior seasons and WR Trea Shropshire should be the main man after averaging over 22 yards per play on hist 14 catches.

