Troy vs Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Troy vs Southern prediction and game preview.

Troy vs Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

Network: ESPN3

Troy (0-0) vs Southern (0-0) Game Preview

Why Southern Will Win

The Jaguars had a strong FCS spring session going 5-1 – really, 4-1 with a forfeit – with one of the nation’s most productive running games that leads to third down conversion after third down conversion.

QB Ladarius Skelton is a big-time all-around playmaker who has to be contained. He’s the team’s most dangerous runner, a veteran passer, and he’s got the ability to take over drives by himself.

On the other side, Southern gets into the backfield. Some parts have to be replaced, but this is still an aggressive group that should bother a Troy offense that was way too inconsistent over the last few years. However …

Why Troy Will Win

Just about everyone is back on the Troy offense. Yeah, it has to be far more explosive and far more consistent, but there’s no issue with experience or depth.

And then there’s the defense.

The Troy D was already good, and now it gets absolutely everyone back to go along with a few excellent transfers. This should be a swarming group that gets better and better as the year goes on, and it should be able to keep the Southern attack from coming up with the explosive plays it generated in 2020.

What’s Going To Happen

The Troy defense really is that good.

Southern still has enough offense to get a few points on the board, but the Troy offense will be fine and the team will be well focused after the lessons of last year’s 31-29 close call to Eastern Kentucky from the FCS.

This won’t be a blowout, but it’ll turn into a good, tough tune-up for the Trojans.

Troy vs Southern Prediction, Line

Troy 38, Southern 20

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

