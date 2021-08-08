Troy Trojans: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Troy season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 5-6 overall, 3-4 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Chip Lindsey, 3rd year, 10-13

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 84

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 105

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 90

Troy Trojans College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense didn’t do enough and was way too inconsistent. There were too many turnovers, the downfield passing game was missing, and the ground game averaged just 103 yards per game. However, depending on the alignment, 11 starters are expected to be back with a few key transfers coming in to raise the overall talent level.

– QB Gunnar Watson was fine. He hit 70% of his passes for over 2,000 yards with 16 touchdowns, but he threw six picks, and Jacob Free wasn’t a whole lot stronger. Missouri’s Taylor Powell is coming in to add an interesting option to the mix.

No matter who’s throwing, the receiving corps is there to improve the passing game with three super-seniors in Kaylon Geiger, Reggie Todd and Tray Eafford back – they were the team’s three top targets last year. The backs can catch, too.

– BJ Smith is a solid all-around back who’s back for his sixth year. He ran for 1,186 yards and 13 scores as a junior, was banged up in 2019, and wasn’t able to do much on the ground last year, but he caught 26 passes.

Freshman Kimani Vidal led the team with 516 yards and four scores – averaging five yards per carry – and the depth is there with Jamontez Woods and DK Billingsley are back.

Now the O line has to do its job. All five starters are back around All-Sun Belt left tackle Austin Stidham, but there’s not a ton of size and the production has to be there. It wasn’t bad at keeping teams out of the backfield, but it struggled for the ground game.

