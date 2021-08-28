Toledo vs Norfolk State Prediction, Game Preview

Toledo vs Norfolk State prediction and game preview.

Toledo vs Norfolk State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

Network: ESPN3

Toledo (0-0) vs Norfolk State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Norfolk State Will Win

The Spartans didn’t get a chance to play in 2020 or the FCS spring session – they’re going to be jacked to get back on the field.

They still have their star quarterback around. Juwan Carter threw 23 touchdown passes and ran for six more back in 2019, and he has his top two targets in Da’Kendall James and Justin Smith back.

It’s an aggressive team that will bring the pass rush, be balanced enough offensively to make the Toledo defense work, and again, it’s going to be very, very fired up.

Why Toledo Will Win

The Rockets are loaded offensively.

Head coach Jason Candle has had plenty of success, but this might be his best team yet with everyone back from the attack that averaged close to 500 yards and 35 points per game.

Norfolk State should be good at taking the ball away, but the secondary is about to have a rough dat against a Rocket receiving corps that should be the strongest in the MAC.

What’s Going To Happen

Norfolk State won’t be a total pushover, but it’s about to deal with a Toledo offense that’s going to ramp up the production in a big way this season.

The Rockets will get off to a hot start and cruise from there, but the Spartans will score just enough to make everyone keep working.

Toledo vs Norfolk State Prediction, Line

Toledo 50, Norfolk State 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

