Texas vs Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Louisiana prediction and game preview.

Texas vs Louisiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas (0-0) vs Louisiana (0-0) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

The machine still has most of its parts.

The Ragin’ Cajun offense that averaged 423 yards and 34 points per game – and beat Iowa State last year – gets back everyone but its two star running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Regas.

However, QB Levi Lewis is a veteran going into his fifth year, the offensive line should be the best in the Sun Belt, and the style of play can take over games.

The Texas defense still has a long, long way to go to be elite.

The new coaching staff can only do so much in an offseason, and it needs to crank up a run D that should have a word of problems if Louisiana is able to do what it does so well.

But it’s not just the offensive side that makes Billy Napier’s team so strong.

The Ragin’ Cajun defense gets back almost all of the top tacklers from a group that was brilliant at taking the ball away and was among the nation’s most efficient teams against the pass.

However …

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

Why Texas Will Win

Texas has some big-time guys ready to go, and it starts with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

This isn’t going to be 2020 Alabama right away – if at all – on offense, but the former Tide offensive coordinator knows how to make an O move, new UT OC Kyle Flood is brilliant at coaching up offensive lines, and there isn’t a whole lot that has to be done for an attack that averaged 475 yards and 43 points per game.

Bijan Robinson has the upside to be among the nation’s top running backs, the line is loaded with veterans, and the passing game should be fine with – most likely – a good group of young receivers ready to shine.

No, the D might not be elite quite yet, but there’s size, a ton of experience, and a potentially great back eight around LB DeMarvion Overshown and a wonderful group of safeties.

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams

What’s Going To Happen

Let’s do a little bit of roll slowing on Louisiana.

It’s a dangerous, well-coached team with a great group of parts – it can absolutely win this game. However, it’s going to take a perfectly pitched game to do it.

Yeah, the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Iowa State to start 2020. They gained just 272 yards, were helped in a huge way by going +2 in turnover margin, and came up with both a kickoff and a punt return for a touchdown.

It’s not like the offense worked.

Texas can’t make the same mistakes the Cyclones did. It can’t turn the ball over, there can’t be a slew of breakdowns, and it has to play a full 60 minutes – the Ragin’ Cajuns will keep on coming.

It’s going to be a fight for the Longhorns, but the defense will rise up after giving up a few early scoring drives, and the offense will click in the third quarter after giving away a few turnovers early.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Texas vs Louisiana Prediction, Line

Texas 34, Louisiana 24

Texas -9, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule