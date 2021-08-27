Texas Tech vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech vs Houston prediction and game preview.

Texas Tech vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN

Texas Tech (0-0) vs Houston (0-0) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

It’s been an interesting coaching tenure so far for head coach Dana Holgorsen.

His first year went in the tank, he worked to get everything ready for 2020, and then 2020 went 2020. Now the parts are there with a veteran offensive line paving the way for a deep and talented group of backs, and with Clayton Tune a rising quarterback with the ability keep up the pace if and when this gets into a shootout.

And the defensive side should be even better.

The Cougars get almost all the starters back, almost all of the key tacklers return, and this should be a good enough group to at least come up with a few key stops. They’re not going to be a brick wall in this, but holding serve late might be enough.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Welcome to Tyler Shough.

The Oregon transfer quarterback has the skills to be a first round draft pick if everything comes together for a Texas Tech offense that has to be more Texas Tech-like.

Like Houston, the Red Raiders have a good group of running backs behind a veteran line, but if Shough really is that good, here’s where he has to show it.

Defensively, few teams in college football benefited more from the super senior rule. Because of it, instead of being hammered by personnel losses, the Red Raiders return 11 of the top 13 tackles and they’re all grown up men. It starts with one of the best linebacking corps the program has had in a long, long time, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Texas Tech actually play defense consistently well?

The D wasn’t too awful last year, but it wasn’t good enough to overcome an offense that struggled to be devastating. As long as the quarterback situation is settled and fine – that means Shough has to be great – the O will work.

Against Houston, Texas Tech will keep things moving a bit better. The midrange passing game will work, the running game will be more than adequate, and Shough will overcome two interceptions with a few great scoring drives.

Houston will keep up for a while, but it’ll stall on two key second half drives to fall off the pace.

Texas Tech vs Houston Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 38, Houston 27

Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

