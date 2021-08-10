Texas Tech Red Raiders: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas Tech Red Raiders season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 4-6 overall, 3-6 in Big 12

Head Coach: Matt Wells, 3rd year, 8-14 (52-48 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 79

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 56

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 102

Texas Tech College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It’s not the fun and flash of past Texas Tech offenses despite working under a head coach in Matt Wells who knows how to crank up the yards. In comes former Red Raider QB Sonny Cumbie as the offensive coordinator, and he likes to throw. 429 yards per game last year was the cost of doing business in the Big 12 – it’s not special. That’s about to change.

The quarterback play has been fine, but it hasn’t been steady. Alan Bowman struggled to stay healthy, and now he’s at Michigan. Henry Columbi is a nice all-around option, but the O needs a superstar.

Enter Tyler Shough. The Oregon transfer led the way to a Pac-12 title last year, but just as he was supposed to grow into the job, he left for Lubbock. If it all goes well, he’s got No. 1 overall pick skills

– The receiving corps is there for Shough to shine – even with Ja’Lynn Polk off to Washington and KeSean Carter leaving for Houston. 6-3, 220-pound junior Eric Uzekanma is back after leading the team with 46 catches with six scores, Myles Price is a quick target, and Shough should make everyone around him produce.

– The running game is never ignored in this attack. SaRodorick Thompson led the way with 610 yards and eight scores – he’s a 6-0, 210-pound all-around back who can carry the offense if needed – and Xavier White and Tahj Brooks are good enough to be used in a rotation.

Thanks to the whole super senior season, four starters are expected to return to an offensive line that was solid in pass protection and should be one of the team’s biggest strengths.

