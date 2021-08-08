Texas State Bobcats: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas State season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-10 overall, 2-6 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Jake Spavital, 3rd year, 5-19

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 111

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 121

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 114

Texas State Bobcats College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense started to work. The Bobcat attack that struggled to get to 221 points in 2019 hit the 300 point mark for the first time since 2015, scoring 332 points averaging 28 and 370 points per game. The passing attack improved, but the ground game could use more work with ten starters expected back.

– The Bobcats played around with the quarterback situation a bit last year. Tyler Vitt and Brady McBride combined to throw for close to 2,900 yards with 26 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions, but on the way is Ty Evans from NC State to provide a push. McBride was the best option as last year went on, but it’ll be a battle for the gig.

The big plays should be there for the passing game, starting with junior Marcell Barbee, who caught 584 yards and ten scores averaging 14.6 yards per catch.

Jah’Marae Sheread entered the transfer portal after finishing third on the team in receptions, and second-leading target Jeremiah Haydel is done, but a whole lot of parts are coming in from the portal to help right away.

– The offensive line gets four starters back and brings in a ton of parts from the transfer portal. The tackle combination of Russell Baker and Dalton Cooper were good enough to get All-Sun Belt recognition, but the group has to be better for the ground attack.

Leading rusher Brock Sturges is back after running for 532 yards and five scores, but smallish-speedy Calvin Hill who ran for 528 yards and five scores averaging over five yards per carry. 200-pound former Oklahoma State transfer Jahmyl Jeter adds even more pop to the mix.

