Texas Longhorns: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 7-3 overall, 5-3 in Big 12

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian, 1st year (46-35 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 18

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 14

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 29

Texas Longhorns College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Okay, let’s see if this works. Steve Sarkisian wasn’t your normal Alabama assistant coach. While there’s only one man running the Crimson Tide show, the offense took on a whole other level with Sarkisian heading it up as the offensive coordinator over the last two seasons – he had Nick Saban’s full respect with tremendous results.

The guy knows how to make an offense move, former Bama offensive line coach – and Rutgers head coach – new Longhorn OC Kyle Flood is fantastic at getting production out of the front five, and now it’s time to make a great situation better.

It’s not like Texas had issues on offense, averaging 475 yards and 43 points per game. That was great. Now it’s time to do even more with eight starters returning. But …

– Sam Ehlinger isn’t around anymore. The heart-and-soul leader during the last few years of the Tom Herman era was great, but there’s hope for Casey Thompson to be even more of a big play performer. The brilliance when stepping in for Ehlinger in the Alamo Bowl – 8-of-10 for 170 yards and four scores against Colorado – showed glimpses of his upside, but redshirt freshman Hudson Card is right there in the hunt for the gig.

Three of the top five receivers are back – led by Joshua Moore, who caught 30 passes for 472 yards and one scores – but there’s a whole lot of talent coming in. Cade Brewer is a solid tight end who’ll get the ball more.

Speaking of getting the ball more …

– Bijan Robinson was the team’s superstar recruit, but he only ran 86 times and caught 15 passes. However, he averaged over eight yards per pop, scored six total touchdowns, and turned into one of college football’s most dangerous home run hitters over the final few games of last year. He’s the main running back, but 6-2, 223-pound Roschon Johnson will be part of the rotation, too.

They’ll work behind a line that gets back four of the five starters going into the bowl game, but there’s some reshuffling being done. Jake Majors will stay at center, but Flood and the coaching staff will play around with the configuration throughout the offseason.

