Texas A&M Aggies: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas A&M season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 9-1 overall, 8-1 in SEC

Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher, 4th year, 26-10

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 4

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 23

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 52

Texas A&M Aggies College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Texas A&M offense did what it was supposed to do and what it wanted to do. In a time when everyone is trying to move quickly and keep defenses on their heels, A&M was brilliant at being able to keep in control and make teams deal with its style.

The Aggies were third in the nation in time of possession, averaged 439 yards and 33 points per game – more than great considering the deliberate style of play – and most importantly of all, they were third in the nation at converting on third downs. Move the chains, keep the clock moving.

A few key parts are gone, but the machine should keep on rolling because …

– The stable of running backs and options are as good as any in the country. Isaiah Spiller was the leading rusher and the star of the show, but there’s way too much talent not to use.

Wide receiver Ainias Smith is a dangerous all-around weapon who needs the ball in his hands – he’ll get at least 40 carries. Track team sprinter Devon Achane averaged 8.5 yards per carry, and there are more options who’ll need the ball, too. Now they need guys to pave the way.

It took years for Jimbo Fisher to build up the offensive line, and now it needs some patching. It’s all going be fine by the end of fall camp, but it’s going to take a bit to get there. 6-4, 325-pound Kenyon Green will play somewhere on the left side – likely at tackle after working at guard – but he’s the only returning regular starter.

Again, it’ll be okay, and there’s more help on the way from the recruiting class and from Tennessee transfer Jahmir Johnson, but it’ll take a while to put the puzzle together.

– Oh yeah, the offense has to replace a four-year starting quarterback who might be the leader of the Minnesota Vikings for the next decade. Kellen Mond grew into the job over his four years getting better and better each season.

Mond’s gone, and it’ll be a fight in August between Haynes King and Zach Calzada to take over. It’ll probably be the 6-3, 200-pound King, but the job is still open.

The receivers are in place to rock no matter who’s throwing the ball. Ainias Smith led the way with 564 yards, TE Jalen Wydermyer led the team with 46 catches, and Chase Lane is reliable enough to be third on the team with 29 catches for 409 yards and two scores, and Caleb Chapman is a 6-5 matchup problem.

