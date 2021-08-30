TCU vs Duquesne Prediction, Game Preview

TCU vs Duquesne prediction and game preview.

TCU vs Duquesne Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: Big 12/ESPN+

TCU (0-0) vs Duquesne (0-0) Game Preview

Why Duquesne Will Win

The Dukes are coming off a strong spring FCS session, going 4-1 with a great passing game, one of the best pass defenses in the country, and with the high-powered potential to make this a game.

Just about everyone is back on both sides, starting with the combination of QB Joe Mischler to WR Cyrus Holder dangerous enough to worry about.

Mischler isn’t all that big, but he’s efficient, experienced, and accurate. Holder is a 6-4, 205-pound downfield threat who averaged over 21 yards per catch with five touchdowns in the five spring games.

The TCU secondary will eventually be fine, but it has to replace NFL-caliber safeties Trevon Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington and …

Why TCU Will Win

Don’t worry about the TCU defense. It’ll get the job done.

The offense that was inconsistent throughout 2020 gets back nine starters including QB Max Duggan, a do-it-all playmaker who should have a big season – and a big game – as long as the offensive line gives him time to work.

The Duquesne defense might be experienced, but it doesn’t have a big-time pass rush and it doesn’t force enough takeaways to matter.

As long as the TCU offense doesn’t make a slew of mistakes to give the Dukes a slew of easy scoring chances, there shouldn’t be a problem because …

What’s Going To Happen

Duquesne has very good, very efficient FCS offense, but it’s not high-powered enough to come out and hang points on the board in bunches. It’s the type of team that’s good on third downs on both sides of the ball, but that’s not going to be enough.

The Horned Frog defense has been brilliant in the last several games against FCS teams – a 2016 59-41 shootout against South Dakota State aside – and it’ll hold up in this just as the offense sharpens up.

TCU vs Duquesne Prediction, Line

TCU 40, Duquesne 10

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

