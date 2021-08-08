Sun Belt Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

Fearless Predictions

Sun Belt Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

By August 8, 2021 3:00 pm

By |

The College Football News Sun Belt preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

Sun Belt Preseason Predictions: East

Sun Belt East Predicted Finish

T1. Appalachian State*
T1. Coastal Carolina
T3. Georgia Southern
T3. Troy
5. Georgia State

Appalachian State Mountaineers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 6-2
2018: 11-2 2019: 13-1 2020: 9-3

Sept. 2 East Carolina (in Charlotte) W
Sept. 11 at Miami  L
Sept. 18 Elon W
Sept. 23 Marshall W
Oct. 2 at Georgia State W
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 12 at Louisiana  L
Oct. 20 Coastal Carolina W
Oct. 30 ULM W
Nov. 6 at Arkansas State  L
Nov. 13 South Alabama W
Nov. 20 at Troy W
Nov. 27 Georgia Southern W
Appalachian State 2021 Preview

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 6-2
2018: 5-7 2019: 5-7 2020: 11-1

Sept. 4 The Citadel W
Sept. 11 Kansas W
Sept. 18 at Buffalo W
Sept. 25 UMass W
Oct. 2 ULM W
Oct. 7 at Arkansas State W
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 20 at Appalachian State  L
Oct. 28 Troy W
Nov. 6 at Georgia Southern  L
Nov. 13 Georgia State W
Nov. 20 Texas State W
Nov. 26 at South Alabama W
Coastal Carolina 2021 Preview

Georgia Southern Eagles

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 5-3
2018: 10-3 2019: 7-6 2020: 8-5

Sept. 4 Gardner-Webb W
Sept. 11 at Florida Atlantic  L
Sept. 18 at Arkansas  L
Sept. 25 Louisiana  L
Oct. 2 Arkansas State W
Oct. 9 at Troy  L
Oct. 14 at South Alabama W
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Georgia State W
Nov. 6 Coastal Carolina W
Nov. 13 at Texas State W
Nov. 20 BYU  L
Nov. 27 at Appalachian State  L
Georgia Southern 2021 Preview

Georgia State Panthers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 4-4
2018: 2-10 2019: 7-6 2020: 6-4

Sept. 4 Army  L
Sept. 11 at North Carolina  L
Sept. 18 Charlotte W
Sept. 25 at Auburn  L
Oct. 2 Appalachian State  L
Oct. 9 at ULM W
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Texas State W
Oct. 30 at Georgia Southern  L
Nov. 4 at Louisiana  L
Nov. 13 at Coastal Carolina  L
Nov. 20 Arkansas State W
Nov. 27 Troy W
Georgia Southern 2021 Preview

Troy Trojans

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 5-3
2018: 10-3 2019: 5-7 2020: 5-6

Sept. 4 Southern W
Sept. 11 Liberty  L
Sept. 18 at Southern Miss  L
Sept. 25 at ULM W
Oct. 2 at South Carolina  L
Oct. 9 Georgia Southern W
Oct. 16 at Texas State W
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 28 at Coastal Carolina W
Nov. 6 South Alabama W
Nov. 13 Louisiana  L
Nov. 20 Appalachian State  L
Nov. 27 at Georgia State  L
Troy 2021 Preview

NEXT: Sun Belt Preseason Predictions: West

, , , , , , , , , , , 2021 College Football Schedules, 2021 Preview, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, CFN, Coastal Carolina, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Features, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, News, South Alabama, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Texas State, Troy, ULM

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home