Sun Belt Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News Sun Belt preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.
Sun Belt Preseason Predictions: East
Sun Belt East Predicted Finish
T1. Appalachian State*
T1. Coastal Carolina
T3. Georgia Southern
T3. Troy
5. Georgia State
Appalachian State Mountaineers
2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 6-2
2018: 11-2 2019: 13-1 2020: 9-3
Sept. 2 East Carolina (in Charlotte) W
Sept. 11 at Miami L
Sept. 18 Elon W
Sept. 23 Marshall W
Oct. 2 at Georgia State W
Oct. 9 OPEN DATE
Oct. 12 at Louisiana L
Oct. 20 Coastal Carolina W
Oct. 30 ULM W
Nov. 6 at Arkansas State L
Nov. 13 South Alabama W
Nov. 20 at Troy W
Nov. 27 Georgia Southern W
Appalachian State 2021 Preview
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 6-2
2018: 5-7 2019: 5-7 2020: 11-1
Sept. 4 The Citadel W
Sept. 11 Kansas W
Sept. 18 at Buffalo W
Sept. 25 UMass W
Oct. 2 ULM W
Oct. 7 at Arkansas State W
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 20 at Appalachian State L
Oct. 28 Troy W
Nov. 6 at Georgia Southern L
Nov. 13 Georgia State W
Nov. 20 Texas State W
Nov. 26 at South Alabama W
Coastal Carolina 2021 Preview
Georgia Southern Eagles
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 5-3
2018: 10-3 2019: 7-6 2020: 8-5
Sept. 4 Gardner-Webb W
Sept. 11 at Florida Atlantic L
Sept. 18 at Arkansas L
Sept. 25 Louisiana L
Oct. 2 Arkansas State W
Oct. 9 at Troy L
Oct. 14 at South Alabama W
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Georgia State W
Nov. 6 Coastal Carolina W
Nov. 13 at Texas State W
Nov. 20 BYU L
Nov. 27 at Appalachian State L
Georgia Southern 2021 Preview
Georgia State Panthers
2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 4-4
2018: 2-10 2019: 7-6 2020: 6-4
Sept. 4 Army L
Sept. 11 at North Carolina L
Sept. 18 Charlotte W
Sept. 25 at Auburn L
Oct. 2 Appalachian State L
Oct. 9 at ULM W
Oct. 16 OPEN DATE
Oct. 23 Texas State W
Oct. 30 at Georgia Southern L
Nov. 4 at Louisiana L
Nov. 13 at Coastal Carolina L
Nov. 20 Arkansas State W
Nov. 27 Troy W
Georgia Southern 2021 Preview
Troy Trojans
2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2021 Sun Belt Prediction: 5-3
2018: 10-3 2019: 5-7 2020: 5-6
Sept. 4 Southern W
Sept. 11 Liberty L
Sept. 18 at Southern Miss L
Sept. 25 at ULM W
Oct. 2 at South Carolina L
Oct. 9 Georgia Southern W
Oct. 16 at Texas State W
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 28 at Coastal Carolina W
Nov. 6 South Alabama W
Nov. 13 Louisiana L
Nov. 20 Appalachian State L
Nov. 27 at Georgia State L
Troy 2021 Preview