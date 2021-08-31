Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Sun Belt

Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

By August 30, 2021 11:59 pm

By |

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Thursday, September 2

The Citadel at Coastal Carolina

7:00, ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State

7:30, ESPNU
Line: Appalachian State -10.5, o/u: 59.5

Saturday, September 4

Army at Georgia State

12:00, ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -3, o/u: 52

ULM at Kentucky

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -29.5, o/u: 54.5

Louisiana at Texas

4:30, FOX
Line: Texas -9, o/u: 58

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern

6:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Baylor at Texas State

7:00, ESPN+
Line: Baylor -13.5, o/u: 55

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State

7:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Southern at Troy

7:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Southern Miss at South Alabama

8:00, ESPN+
Line: PICK, o/u: 56.5

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

, , , , , , , , , , , Appalachian State, Arkansas State, CFN, Coastal Carolina, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, News, South Alabama, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, Texas State, Troy, ULM, Week 1

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home