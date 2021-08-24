Stanford vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Stanford vs Kansas State prediction and game preview.

Stanford vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: FS1

Stanford (0-0) vs Kansas State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

The Stanford offense had an underappreciated 2020.

It wasn’t anything special, and the running game wasn’t amazing, but the program bounced back from the 2019 problems with a steady season with an attack that kept coming though when it had to. The offensive line should once again be terrific at keeping defenses out of the backfield – it should be able to pound away a bit.

Kansas State had a good pass rush in 2020, but some of the key parts are done, the linebacking corps has to be built back up, and the secondary that had a hard time should need a few games to get everything in place.

Why Kansas State Will Win

Stanford has excellent quarterback options, but it spent fall camp trying to replace Davis Mills. Kansas State has two terrific veteran quarterbacks who can each keep things moving.

Will Howard knows the offense after being thrown to the wolves, but it’s the return of Skyler Thompson from injury that should jump-start the K-State attack. Combine the QBs with small-but-powerful RB Deuce Vaughn, and the Cats have the veterans in the backfield to be a big plus.

Stanford’s defense should be fine with eight starters returning, but it still has to prove it can get behind the line on a regular basis, and the secondary has to start coming up with more big plays after generating just two picks in 2020.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not exactly one of those HAVE to win moments, but it sort of is for both teams and the two conferences.

The Remaining 8 portion of the Big 12 could use as much juice as possible, and the Pac-12 needs as many non-conference wins as it can get. Considering Stanford has an all-Power Five schedule, it has to nail the 50/50 games.

Kansas State will be dangerous, and Thompson will be terrific, but the Cardinal will get more out of the lines, the defense will be stronger in the second half, and the Pac-12 will get a nice victory for one of its flying-under-the-radar teams.

Stanford vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Stanford 38, Kansas State 31

Kansas State -2.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

