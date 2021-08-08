Southern Miss Golden Eagles: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Southern Miss season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-7 overall, 2-4 in C-USA

Head Coach: Will Hall, 1st year

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 117

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 98

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 68

Southern Miss Golden Eagles College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense that should’ve been a whole lot better was fine early, struggled late, and now has eight starters expected to return for new head coach Will Hall. The O that came up with 372 yards and 25 points per game should be more balanced, efficient, and explosive – at least that’s the goal. It all starts with …

– The running game has to be stronger because the offensive front has to be better. Four starters should be back around 6-5, 339-pound former JUCO transfer Khalique Washington, a potential all-star talent at left tackle who’ll get a look from the pro types.

If the line is just okay, the backs will do the rest with the 1-2 punch of Frank Gore Jr. and Darius Maberry quick enough and explosive enough to average close to six yards per pop. Gore led the way with 708 yards and two scores.

– The quarterback situation should be set around Trey Lowe, a former West Virginia Mountaineer who got his feet wet last year as one of the three quarterbacks who saw plenty of work. Tate Whatley is gone and Jack Abraham left for Mississippi State, but Louisville transfer Tee Webb will get a shot. Mobility is a factor, but having one guy to rely on will be a big deal compared to last year.

The receiving corps is in place to help the cause. The tight ends played a huge role last year – three caught eight passes or more, and they’re all back – but veteran WR Tim Jones is done. Leading receiver Jason Brownlee is a 6-3 deep threat who caught 34 passes for 610 yards and five scores, and Demarcus Jones and Antoine Robinson are midrange veterans to rely on.

