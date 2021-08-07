South Carolina Gamecocks: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the South Carolina Gamecocks season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-8 overall, 2-8 in SEC

Head Coach: Shane Beamer, 1st year

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 81

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 29

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 70

South Carolina College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It wasn’t a fun year. The offense stalled after a promising start and ended up averaging just 355 yards and 24 points per game. There were bright spots, and there’s a whole lot of young talent and potential returning, and now it’s up to new head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to add more big play ability in all phases. It all starts with …

– The offensive line. There might be several position battles across the board, but four starters are expected back on an O line that wasn’t awful for the ground but needs to be a whole lot stronger at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

As long as the group is pounding away for Kevin Harris, everything should be okay. The 5-10, 225-pound junior took over the ground game and became one of the team’s strongest performers, and he’s not alone even with No. 2 rusher Deshaun Fenwick taking off for Oregon State. If former star recruit MarShawn Lloyd can rock after suffering a torn ACL, look out.

– And the quarterback will be … Luke Doty? Maybe. Ryan Hilinski left for Northwestern and 2020’s leading passer Collin Hill is finished, but Doty looked the part in offseason practices as the main man left from last season. JUCO transfer is a big 6-3, 225-pound option and freshman Colten Gauthier will get his shot.

Shi Smith is now a Carolina Panther – he led the team with 57 catches – but second-leading receiver TE Nick Muse is back for his super-senior season after catching 30 passes for 425 yards and a score.

Now the wide receivers have to emerge, with Georgia Tech transfer Ahmarean Brown adding some flash and junior Xavier Legette adding a little bit of pop as the leading returning yardage wideout.

