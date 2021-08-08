South Alabama Jaguars: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the South Alabama Jaguars season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– South Alabama Schedule Analysis

– South Alabama Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 4-7 overall, 3-5 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Kane Wommack, 1st year

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 108

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 123

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 119

South Alabama College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– There were signs last year. The offense had a few good moments when everything looked sharp and effective, but there weren’t enough of them. The O died, though, over the second half of the season and ended up scoring 17 points or fewer six times in the last nine games. The new coaching staff should fix that.

– New head coach Kane Wommack is a young, talented head coach who might be more for the defensive side, but offensive coordinator Major Applewhite should be able to pump up the attack. He has the pieces to do it, starting with South Carolina/Utah transfer quarterback Jake Bentley to likely take over the offense if veteran Demond Trotter doesn’t keep the gig.

The receiving corps is potentially terrific. Junior Jalen Tolbert is a big-time playmaker, but Kawaan Baker is gone after finishing second on the team with 51 catches with eight touchdowns. Throw in 6-2 Jalen Wayne and 6-0, 200-pound Cade Sutherland join the 6-3 Tolbert as part of a very big, very good group. Now …

– The offensive line has to be a whole lot better. It struggled to get the running game going and had an even harder time in pass protection. It’s going to be a new puzzle the coaching staff has to put together, but a few transfers should help the options to play around with.

Making things even tougher is the suspension of RB Carlos Davis, the team’s leading rusher with 674 yards. Junior Terrion Avery is a smallish, quick back who was second on the team with 180 yards, and 210-pound Jared Wilson will do more as the possible main man who can bring a bit more thump.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– South Alabama Schedule Analysis

NEXT: South Alabama College Football Preview 2021: Defense