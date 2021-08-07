SMU Mustangs: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the SMU season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– SMU Schedule Analysis

– SMU Mustangs Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 7-3 overall, 4-3 in AAC

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes, 4th year, 23-14 overall

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 64

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 88

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 28

SMU Mustangs College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense keeps on rolling. Head coach Sonny Dykes and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley found the groove last year with the attack averaging close to 500 yards and 39 points per game. There’s balance, consistency, and enough explosion keep things moving in a variety of ways.

Eight starters are back, but two are gone off the offensive line and QB Shane Buechele has to be replaced. Neither area is much of a concern, with the quarterback situation full of strong options.

Preston Stone was a huge recruit who might push for the gig right away, sophomore Derek Green is coming off a strong spring, and Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai could take the job and run away with it. It’s a good situation, but it’ll take a little more time.

– The receiving corps is terrific. All-star tight end Kylen Granson is done, but the Mustangs are bringing in three outstanding options in the transfer portal, starting with Grant Calcaterra who caught 41 passes and scored nine times at Oklahoma.

The top three wide receivers are back, led by top target Rashee Rice coming off a 48-catch season, and with Reggie Roberson averaging close to 22 yards per grab.

– The passing game might be splashy, but the running backs put up huge numbers in this attack. Ulysses Bentley has 1,000-yard back potential and should push for double-digit touchdowns again – he ran for 11 last season – but he won’t carry the load alone with Tre Siggers coming in from North Texas.

They’ll all work behind a decent offensive line that knows how to get the job done. It’s not going to blast away, but the group of veterans – all five starters are expected to be back – know how to work within the system. Tackle Jaylon Thomas and guard Hayden Howerton are two of the best in the American Athletic Conference.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– SMU Schedule Analysis

NEXT: SMU Mustangs College Football Preview 2021: Defense