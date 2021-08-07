SEC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News SEC preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

SEC Preseason Predictions: East

SEC East Predicted Finish

1. Georgia

2. Florida

T3. Kentucky

T3. Missouri

T3 .Tennessee

6. South Carolina

7. Vanderbilt

Florida Gators

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2021 SEC Prediction: 5-3

2020: 8-4, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 11-2, Prediction: 11-2

Sept. 4 Florida Atlantic W

Sept. 11 at USF W

Sept. 18 Alabama L

Sept. 25 Tennessee W

Oct. 2 at Kentucky W

Oct. 9 Vanderbilt W

Oct. 16 at LSU L

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Georgia (in Jacksonville) L

Nov. 6 at South Carolina W

Nov. 13 Samford W

Nov. 20 at Missouri W

Nov. 27 Florida State W

– Florida 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

Georgia Bulldogs

2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2021 SEC Prediction: 8-0

2020: 11-3, Prediction: 11-1

2019: 12-2, Prediction: 12-2

Sept. 4 Clemson (in Charlotte) L

Sept. 11 UAB W

Sept. 18 South Carolina W

Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt W

Oct. 2 Arkansas W

Oct. 9 at Auburn W

Oct. 16 Kentucky W

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Florida (in Jacksonville) W

Nov. 6 Missouri W

Nov. 13 at Tennessee W

Nov. 20 Charleston Southern W

Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech W

– Georgia 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

Kentucky Wildcats

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 SEC Prediction: 3-5

2020: 5-6, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 ULM W

Sept. 11 Missouri W

Sept. 18 Chattanooga W

Sept. 25 at South Carolina L

Oct. 2 Florida L

Oct. 9 LSU L

Oct. 16 at Georgia L

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Mississippi State L

Nov. 6 Tennessee W

Nov. 13 at Vanderbilt W

Nov. 20 New Mexico State W

Nov. 27 at Louisville W

– Kentucky 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

Missouri Tigers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 SEC Prediction: 3-5

2020: 5-5, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 6-6, Prediction: 6-6

Sept. 4 Central Michigan W

Sept. 11 at Kentucky L

Sept. 18 SE Missouri State W

Sept. 25 at Boston College W

Oct. 2 Tennessee W

Oct. 9 North Texas W

Oct. 16 Texas A&M L

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt W

Nov. 6 at Georgia L

Nov. 13 South Carolina W

Nov. 20 Florida L

Nov. 27 Arkansas (in Little Rock) L

– Missouri 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

South Carolina Gamecocks

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 SEC Prediction: 2-6

2020: 2-8, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 4-8, Prediction: 8-4

Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois W

Sept. 11 at East Carolina W

Sept. 18 at Georgia L

Sept. 25 Kentucky W

Oct. 2 Troy W

Oct. 9 at Tennessee L

Oct. 16 Vanderbilt W

Oct. 23 at Texas A&M L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Florida L

Nov. 13 at Missouri L

Nov. 20 Auburn L

Nov. 27 Clemson L

– South Carolina 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

Tennessee Volunteers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 SEC Prediction: 3-5

2020: 3-7, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 Bowling Green W

Sept. 11 Pitt W

Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech W

Sept. 25 at Florida L

Oct. 2 at Missouri L

Oct. 9 South Carolina W

Oct. 16 Ole Miss W

Oct. 23 at Alabama L

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 at Kentucky L

Nov. 13 Georgia L

Nov. 20 South Alabama W

Nov. 27 Vanderbilt W

– Tennessee 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

Vanderbilt Commodores

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10

2021 SEC Prediction: 0-8

2020: 0-9, Prediction: 4-8

2019: 3-9, Prediction: 4-8

Sept. 4 ETSU W

Sept. 11 at Colorado State L

Sept. 18 Stanford L

Sept. 25 Georgia L

Oct. 2 UConn W

Oct. 9 at Florida L

Oct. 16 at South Carolina L

Oct. 23 Mississippi State L

Oct. 30 Missouri L

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 Kentucky L

Nov. 20 at Ole Miss L

Nov. 27 at Tennessee L

– Vanderbilt 2021 Preview

– Full Schedule Analysis

NEXT: SEC Preseason Predictions: West