SEC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

2021 Preview

SEC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

By August 7, 2021 4:54 pm

By |

The College Football News SEC preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

SEC Preseason Predictions: East

SEC East Predicted Finish

1. Georgia
2. Florida
T3. Kentucky
T3. Missouri
T3 .Tennessee
6. South Carolina
7. Vanderbilt

Florida Gators

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2021 SEC Prediction: 5-3
2020: 8-4, Prediction: 10-2
2019: 11-2, Prediction: 11-2

Sept. 4 Florida Atlantic W
Sept. 11 at USF W
Sept. 18 Alabama  L
Sept. 25 Tennessee W
Oct. 2 at Kentucky W
Oct. 9 Vanderbilt W
Oct. 16 at LSU  L
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Georgia (in Jacksonville)  L
Nov. 6 at South Carolina W
Nov. 13 Samford W
Nov. 20 at Missouri W
Nov. 27 Florida State W
Florida 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

Georgia Bulldogs

2021 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2021 SEC Prediction: 8-0
2020: 11-3, Prediction: 11-1
2019: 12-2, Prediction: 12-2

Sept. 4 Clemson (in Charlotte)  L
Sept. 11 UAB W
Sept. 18 South Carolina W
Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt W
Oct. 2 Arkansas W
Oct. 9 at Auburn W
Oct. 16 Kentucky W
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 Florida (in Jacksonville) W
Nov. 6 Missouri W
Nov. 13 at Tennessee W
Nov. 20 Charleston Southern W
Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech W
Georgia 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

Kentucky Wildcats

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2021 SEC Prediction: 3-5
2020: 5-6, Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 ULM W
Sept. 11 Missouri W
Sept. 18 Chattanooga W
Sept. 25 at South Carolina  L
Oct. 2 Florida  L
Oct. 9 LSU  L
Oct. 16 at Georgia  L
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Mississippi State  L
Nov. 6 Tennessee W
Nov. 13 at Vanderbilt W
Nov. 20 New Mexico State W
Nov. 27 at Louisville W
Kentucky 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

Missouri Tigers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2021 SEC Prediction: 3-5
2020: 5-5, Prediction: 6-6
2019: 6-6, Prediction: 6-6

Sept. 4 Central Michigan W
Sept. 11 at Kentucky  L
Sept. 18 SE Missouri State W
Sept. 25 at Boston College W
Oct. 2 Tennessee W
Oct. 9 North Texas W
Oct. 16 Texas A&M  L
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt W
Nov. 6 at Georgia  L
Nov. 13 South Carolina W
Nov. 20 Florida  L
Nov. 27 Arkansas (in Little Rock)  L
Missouri 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

South Carolina Gamecocks

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2021 SEC Prediction: 2-6
2020: 2-8, Prediction: 6-6
2019: 4-8, Prediction: 8-4

Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois W
Sept. 11 at East Carolina W
Sept. 18 at Georgia  L
Sept. 25 Kentucky W
Oct. 2 Troy W
Oct. 9 at Tennessee  L
Oct. 16 Vanderbilt W
Oct. 23 at Texas A&M  L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Florida  L
Nov. 13 at Missouri  L
Nov. 20 Auburn  L
Nov. 27 Clemson  L
South Carolina 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

Tennessee Volunteers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2021 SEC Prediction: 3-5
2020: 3-7, Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, Prediction: 7-5

Sept. 4 Bowling Green W
Sept. 11 Pitt W
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech W
Sept. 25 at Florida  L
Oct. 2 at Missouri  L
Oct. 9 South Carolina W
Oct. 16 Ole Miss W
Oct. 23 at Alabama  L
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 at Kentucky  L
Nov. 13 Georgia  L
Nov. 20 South Alabama W
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt W
Tennessee 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

Vanderbilt Commodores

2021 Preseason Prediction: 2-10
2021 SEC Prediction: 0-8
2020: 0-9, Prediction: 4-8
2019: 3-9, Prediction: 4-8

Sept. 4 ETSU W
Sept. 11 at Colorado State  L
Sept. 18 Stanford  L
Sept. 25 Georgia  L
Oct. 2 UConn W
Oct. 9 at Florida  L
Oct. 16 at South Carolina  L
Oct. 23 Mississippi State  L
Oct. 30 Missouri  L
Nov. 6 OPEN DATE
Nov. 13 Kentucky  L
Nov. 20 at Ole Miss  L
Nov. 27 at Tennessee  L
Vanderbilt 2021 Preview
Full Schedule Analysis

NEXT: SEC Preseason Predictions: West

, , , , , , , , , , , 2021 College Football Schedules, 2021 Preview, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, CFN, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Features, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, News, Ole Miss, SEC, SEC, South Carolina, Teams Conferences, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home