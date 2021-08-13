San Jose State vs Southern Utah Prediction, Game Preview

San Jose State vs Southern Utah prediction and game preview.

San Jose State vs Southern Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, August 28

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

San Jose State (0-0) vs Southern Utah (0-0) Game Preview

Why Southern Utah Will Win

The Thunderbirds got in a half-season worth of live games with the spring session, and while they went 1-5, that’s misleading. Four of the five losses were by three points or fewer – there are a whole lot of positives for San Jose State to worry about.

Southern Utah has a terrific pass rush, the offensive line is outstanding in pass protection – a must against the Spartan defensive front – and the passing game is good enough to keep up. However …

Why San Jose State Will Win

Southern Utah doesn’t bomb away. It’s a mid-range throwing team that wasn’t great in the clutch and couldn’t run the ball enough to matter.

The Spartan defense should once again be among the best in the Mountain West with ten starters returning. Points are going to be hard to come by, the secondary should be able to keep the downfield plays from happening, and the pass rush really should be solid even against the good Thunderbird offensive front.

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Utah needs takeaways and San Jose State mistakes to pull this off, but it’s not going to happen. The Spartan defense will have a few rough drives, but it’ll clamp down in the second half, the offensive side will be balanced and efficient, and it’ll be a strong warm-up performance to ease back into the end of 2020 regular season groove.

San Jose State vs Southern Utah Prediction, Line

San Jose State 40, Southern Utah 16

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

