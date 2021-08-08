San Diego State Aztecs: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the San Diego State season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 4-4 overall, 4-2 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Brady Hoke, 2nd year, 4-4 (82-76 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 73

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 61

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 30

San Diego State Aztecs College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Even under the new coaching staff the offense was able to run well – averaging close to 200 yards per game – but the passing attack just couldn’t click. There wasn’t much happening down the field and there were too many stalls against the better teams on the back half of the schedule. That’s why …

– Finding a quarterback is Job One in fall camp. Georgia Tech transfer Lucas Johnson was okay in his limited work, and Jordon Brookshire was a bit better when he got his chances, but Carson Baker led the team with 617 passing yards and three scores – and now he’s in the transfer portal. In comes Jalen Mayden from Mississippi State to make it a three-way race for the gig.

Also coming over from Mississippi State is Tyrell Shavers, a 6-6 super-recruit receiver for Alabama who left to play for Mike Leach and the Bulldogs. He joins a deep group with the top seven wide receivers returning, including 21-catch tight end Daniel Bellinger coming off an all-star season.

– The offensive line might need the most shuffling around and work. There’s size and enough overall experience to be okay around Zachary Thomas at one tackle spot, but no matter how this puzzle gets put together, the group has to be far stronger at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

The running game will get production from the quarterback, but the companion of Greg Bell and Chance Bell are back and should combine to average at least five yards per carry. The ground attack improved by over a full yard per carry – that will continue.

