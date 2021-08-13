Rutgers vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview

Rutgers vs Temple prediction and game preview.

Rutgers vs Temple Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Network: Big Ten Network

Rutgers (0-0) vs Temple (0-0) Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

It’s a better team than it showed in the rough 1-6 season.

There wasn’t any luck in any way, shape or form, but the 2021 version should be more like the 8-5 2019 team than the 2020 disaster.

The offensive line is going to be terrific in pass protection, the receiving corps is good, and the linebacking corps should quietly be among the best in the American Athletic Conference.

Yes, Rutgers showed improvement in the first season under Greg Schiano, but the offensive line struggled and it should be the biggest early problem. However …

Why Rutgers Will Win

The Temple defensive front shouldn’t be good enough quite yet to take advantage of the questionable Scarlet Knight offensive front.

There might be some nice parts to play around with, but the D line is one of the team’s biggest areas of rebuilding. The Rutgers offense won’t be 2020 Alabama, but it has the skill parts to be fine early on as long as everyone gets a little bit of time to work.

On the other side of the ball, the Scarlet Knight back seven should be terrific as the season goes on, and it should be as good as any in the Big Ten at generating takeaways. Temple’s offense has to be perfect, and it won’t be.

What’s Going To Happen

Temple will be a tougher out than it might seem.

The defense will be good, and the offense will be just effective enough to keep this close for three quarters.

The Rutgers defense, though, will come up with three takeaways, the offense will capitalize on the opportunities, and it’ll be the program’s fourth straight season-opening win in an entertaining game.

Rutgers vs Temple Prediction, Line

Rutgers 31, Temple 17

Rutgers -13.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

