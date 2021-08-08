Rice Owls: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Rice season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-3 overall, 2-3 in C-USA

Head Coach: Mike Bloomgren, 4th year, 7-23

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 106

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 116

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 115

Rice Owls College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense started to turn a bit last year. It was only a five-game season, and the team didn’t have a chance to get into any sort of a groove, but after few years under Mike Bloomgren, the team was able to control the clock like it wanted to, the passing game was efficient, and …

– There wasn’t enough scoring. The running game has to be stronger, but the receivers are once again in place to at least push the ball downfield a bit. Leading passer Mike Collins is gone, but redshirt freshman Jovani Johnson is a 6-3, 215-pound more mobile option who was solid when he got his chances. On the way is Luke McCaffrey, who started out at Nebraska, hung around Louisville for ten minutes this offseason, and now will play for Bloomgren, who was Christian McCaffrey’s coach at Stanford.

Leading receiver yardage-wise Austin Trammell is done, but leading pass catcher Jordan Meyers is back at tight end along with likely starter Jack Bradley, and sophomore Jake Bailey is a decent slot target. The big deal, though, is the return of star Bradley Rozner after he opted out last year.

– The biggest key to the offense that revolves around pounding away and controlling the clock – all five starting offensive linemen are expected to be back. There’s good size, solid depth, and enough time logged in to be a whole lot better after struggling at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

The top rushers are all back. Khalan Grifin, Juma Otoviano and Ari Broussard should combine to average at least four yards per carry, and again, JoVoni Johnson can run. However, the Owls only ran for one touchdown, and it came from a wide receiver.

