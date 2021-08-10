Purdue Boilermakers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Purdue season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-4 overall, 2-4 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Jeff Brohm, 5th year, 19-25

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 61

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 58

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 103

Purdue Boilermakers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense continues to be a blast. The passing game will keep on cranking, the production will still be among the best in the Big Ten – Purdue was No. 1 in the Big Ten in passing offense – and the production is more effective than the 370 total yards and 27 points per game.

Yeah, you are what your numbers are, but this is a dangerous attack that gets back nine starters.

– Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell can each run the offense. It’s going to be an ongoing battle for the starting job, and there’s no wrong answer.

They both threw for over 900 yards in their three games of work, Plummer threw eight touchdown passes and two picks, and O’Connell threw seven scoring passes with two picks, and neither one is a dangerous runner – although Plummer is more mobile.

– Rondale Moore might be an Arizona Cardinal, but the receiving corps is still outstanding. David Bell is a 6-2, 205-pound No. 1 target who led the team with 53 grabs with eight touchdowns, and he’s not along with 6-3 Milton Wright, tight ends Payne Durham and Garrett Miller, and the quick Jackson Anthrop all going to get in plenty of work.

– The running game has parts, but they’re not used enough. Zander Horvath led the team with 442 yards and two scores – and he can catch, making 30 grabs – but the team only ran 150 times in the six games.

There’s sneaky-good star power on the O line around Gus Hartwig somewhere on the inside and Greg Long at one tackle spot. Getting Tyler Witt from WKU for somewhere in the interior is a plus.

