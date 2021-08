Pac 12 Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News Pac 12 preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

Pac 12 Preseason Predictions

Pac-12 North Predicted Finish

T1. Oregon*

T1. Washington

T3. Cal

T3. Stanford

T5. Oregon State

T5. Washington State

*Oregon predicted to win the tie-breaker

Cal Golden Bears

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Pac 12 Prediction: 4-5

2020: 1-3, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 6-6

Sept. 4 Nevada W

Sept. 11 at TCU L

Sept. 18 Sacramento State W

Sept. 25 at Washington L

Oct. 2 Washington State W

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 at Oregon L

Oct. 23 Colorado W

Oct. 30 Oregon State W

Nov. 6 at Arizona L

Nov. 13 USC W

Nov. 20 at Stanford L

Nov. 27 at UCLA L

Cal 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

Oregon Ducks

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2021 Pac 12 Prediction: 7-2

2020: 4-3, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 12-2, Prediction: 9-3

Sept. 4 Fresno State W

Sept. 11 at Ohio State L

Sept. 18 Stony Brook W

Sept. 25 Arizona W

Oct. 2 at Stanford W

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 Cal W

Oct. 23 at UCLA L

Oct. 30 Colorado W

Nov. 6 at Washington W

Nov. 13 Washington State W

Nov. 20 at Utah L

Nov. 27 Oregon State W

Oregon 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

Oregon State Beavers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2021 Pac 12 Prediction: 2-7

2020: 2-5, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 3-9

Sept. 4 at Purdue L

Sept. 11 Hawaii W

Sept. 18 Idaho W

Sept. 25 at USC L

Oct. 2 Washington L

Oct. 9 at Washington State L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Utah L

Oct. 30 at Cal L

Nov. 6 at Colorado L

Nov. 13 Stanford W

Nov. 20 Arizona State W

Nov. 27 at Oregon L

Oregon State 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

Stanford Cardinal

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 Pac 12 Prediction: 4-5

2020: 4-2, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 4-8, Prediction: 8-4

Sept. 4 Kansas State (in Arlington) W

Sept. 11 at USC L

Sept. 18 at Vanderbilt W

Sept. 25 UCLA W

Oct. 2 Oregon L

Oct. 8 at Arizona State L

Oct. 16 at Washington State W

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Washington L

Nov. 5 Utah W

Nov. 13 at Oregon State L

Nov. 20 Cal W

Nov. 27 Notre Dame W

Stanford 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

Washington Huskies

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2021 Pac 12 Prediction: 7-2

2020: 3-1, Prediction: 9-3

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 9-3

Sept. 4 Montana W

Sept. 11 at Michigan L

Sept. 18 Arkansas State W

Sept. 25 Cal W

Oct. 2 at Oregon State W

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 UCLA W

Oct. 22 at Arizona W

Oct. 30 at Stanford W

Nov. 6 Oregon L

Nov. 13 Arizona State W

Nov. 20 at Colorado L

Nov. 26 Washington State W

Washington 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

Washington State Cougars

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Pac 12 Prediction: 2-7

2020: 1-3, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 6-7, Prediction: 8-4

Sept. 4 Utah State W

Sept. 11 Portland State W

Sept. 18 USC L

Sept. 25 at Utah L

Oct. 2 at Cal L

Oct. 9 Oregon State W

Oct. 16 Stanford L

Oct. 23 BYU W

Oct. 30 at Arizona State L

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Oregon L

Nov. 19 Arizona W

Nov. 26 at Washington L

Washington State 2021 Preview

Schedule Analysis

