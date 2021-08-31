Oregon vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs Fresno State prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs Fresno State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Network: Pac-12 Network

Oregon (0-0) vs Fresno State (1-0) Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

The Bulldogs got in a true tune-up with a nearly perfect performance in a 45-0 win over UConn.

QB Jake Haener was sharp, the defense teed off into the backfield, and even with a few blips and mistakes here and there, it’s the type of game you want to have before dealing with a powerhouse who might be looking ahead to the showdown at Ohio State.

There are still plenty of question marks for an Oregon team good enough to be expected to find a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Is starting QB Anthony Brown ready to take the offense up a few notches? Will the attack be more explosive and more consistent? Fresno State’s win over UConn doesn’t mean everything is okay, but at least the veteran defense started to look the part.

Why Oregon Will Win

The talent level is national championship good.

The focus might be on the quarterback, but the rest of the skill parts are all set to be special around an offensive line that gets everyone back.

In this, Fresno State has to get used to dealing with a pass rush. It was able to take as long as it wanted to against UConn to let plays develop – the Huskies didn’t do a thing to get into the backfield – but the pressure will come from the Ducks from the start because …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s still a whole lot to prove on the Oregon defensive side considering all the talent in place.

It was a good D last year, but it was hardly the dominant force it should’ve been. There’s NFL skill across the linebacking corps and it’ll all be unleashed early.

Fresno State isn’t UConn, but this is the tune-up game for Oregon before all the craziness of next week. It’ll pull away and be able to relax a bit in the second half, but there will be enough ragged parts to the performance to show why you schedule Fresno State before facing Ohio State.

However, Brown will be just fine. He’ll have an efficient day as he takes control of the starting gig.

Oregon vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Oregon 41, Fresno State 20

Oregon -20.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

