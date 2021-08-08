Oregon State Beavers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Oregon State football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-3 overall, 2-3 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Jonathan Smith, 4th year, 9-20

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 51

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 54

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 77

Oregon State Beavers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– For a seven game season and a 2-5 record, Oregon State’s offense had its moments. Its ground game rumbled all over Oregon, it was terrifically balanced over the last two losses to Stanford and Arizona State, and to be harsh about it, most of the issues were on the other side of the ball.

The O, though, wasn’t great at keeping the chains moving, the passing game wasn’t efficient enough and there weren’t enough downfield plays, and it was a bit too reliant on RB Jermar Jefferson, who’s now trying to be a Detroit Lion. So now …

– The ground game has options at tailback, but Jefferson was outstanding over the last three seasons. Deshaun Fenwick is a 6-2, 226-pound blaster who comes in from South Carolina and should be a factor right out of the gate. Combine him with 208-pound junior BJ Baylor – who ran for 124 yards and a score last season – and the backs should be okay as long as the front five can continue to be solid.

The Beavers got a good year out of the line that led the way for close to 200 rushing yards per game and finished 13th in the nation in fewest tackles for loss. All five starters are expected to be back around All-Pac-12 center Nathan Eldridge and Second Team All-Pac-12 left tackle Joshua Gray.

– Tristan Gebbia led the team with 824 passing yards and three touchdowns with three picks in just four games before suffering a hamstring injury. It’s still his gig to lose, but he doesn’t add anything to the ground game and he’s going to have to battle to hold off a few other options.

Chance Nolan stepped in and threw a team-high six touchdown passes and can run a bit, but on the way is Sam Noyer – Colorado’s starting quarterback and leading passer last season. The Second Team All-Pac-12 performer has got the experience, the running ability, and the 6-4, 220-pound size to make a big push.

Leading receiver Trevon Bradford returns after catching 24 passes for 239 yards and a score, but they grabs didn’t really go anywhere – he averaged under ten yards per catch.

TE Teagan Quitoriano is a good receiver, and junior Tyjon Lindsey – the top deep threat – and second-year freshman Zeriah Beason are back after tying for the team lead with three touchdown passes.

