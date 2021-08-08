Oregon Ducks: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Oregon season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 4-3 overall, 4-2 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal, 4th year, 25-10 (52-57 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 28

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 9

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 7

Oregon Ducks College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Oregon offense wasn’t what the Oregon offense is supposed to be. It’s hard to argue with a Pac-12 Championship and a Fiesta Bowl appearance, but it was supposed to be a College Football Playoff season for the program. That’s where the bar is set, and with the talent returning, the offense is supposed to be better than 413 yards and 31 points per game. However …

– Is Anthony Brown good enough to lead a national championship-level team? The former Boston College transfer got a little work in last year – throwing for 164 yards and two scores with two rushing scores – and now it’s a fight between him, Jay Butterfield, and super-recruit Ty Thompson for the job.

It’s Brown’s gig to lose, but the bar is set at a championship level – former starting QB Tyler Shough has high first round potential, and now he’s a Texas Tech Red Raider.

No matter who’s at quarterback, the receiving corps is in place to make the passing game fantastic. 6-5 sophomore Devon Williams led the team in yards – averaging over 19 yards per catch – super-senior Jaylon Redd led the team with 25 catches, and including TE DJ Johnson and sophomore WR Mycah Pittman, the Ducks are loaded with talent.

– For good and mostly bad, Penei Sewell never played for the Ducks last year, but that allowed the line to work around the good talent it had. It was an okay line, and there’s too much all-star upside – all five starters from the bowl game are expected back along with plenty of depth – to only pave the way for 167 rushing yards per game again.

The backs are tremendous. Travis Dye and CJ Verdell are back as one of the nation’s best 1-2 rushing punches, and they can both catch. Depending on the quarterback situation, Anthony Brown can take off, too.

