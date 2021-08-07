Ole Miss Rebels: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ole Miss Rebels season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 5-5 overall, 4-5 in SEC

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin, 2nd year: 5-5 (66-39 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 22

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 48

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 99

Ole Miss College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Well that was interesting. Ole Miss pivoted a bit from a fun team that ran for a ton of yards and put up massive numbers in shootouts to a team that put up a ton of yards and even more massive numbers in shootouts.

It was a bit out of necessity thanks to a porous defense, but head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby tweaked up the attack, made the passing game far more dangerous, and the results were incredible. Ole Miss was third in the nation in total offense averaging 556 yards and 39 points per game. And it’s only going to continue.

– Matt Corral grew into the quarterback job and now should be one of the nation’s most celebrated statistical stars. He can run, but he’s the bomber, John Rhys Plumlee is a dangerous all-around option – he could move to receiver – and Kinkead Dent is the big-arm guy for the near future. The offense is going to move no matter what.

Losing leading receiver Elijah Moore and TE Kenny Yeboah isn’t a plus, but it’s the style along with the talent. Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders are back for another year – it’s their job to pick up the receiving slack.

– The offensive line went young last year but it still got the job done. There’s fantastic bulk to go along with the experience – four starters are back – around veteran center Ben Brown who’ll quarterback it all.

Their job is to give Corral just enough time to work and give 5-8, 190-pound speed back Jerrion Ealy room to move. Between Ealy, Corral, and 215-pound junior Snoop Connor, the running game that led the SEC should be even stronger.

