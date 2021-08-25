Oklahoma vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Tulane prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Network: ABC

Oklahoma (0-0) vs Tulane (0-0) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The defense is about to be unleashed.

QB Spencer Rattler might be the Heisman-caliber star, and the offense has all the talent to crank up the machine, but it’s the other side of the ball under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch that should take the Sooners to a whole other level.

OU’s run defense is going to be a rock, the pass rush will be good enough to overcome a few potential concerns in the secondary, and at the very least it’ll hold serve while the O does its thing.

Tulane will be able to throw, but it can’t win this without getting the ground game going. Good luck with that against this front seven.

Why Tulane Will Win

New offensive coordinator Chip Long will want to throw the ball a bit more.

Tulane loves running the ball under head coach Willie Fritz – his ground attacks have always been fantastic – but his offense has the parts to be more balanced and even more explosive.

The receivers are experienced, Michael Pratt is a good-looking young passer, and the line is at least full of veterans, even it it has to be better in pass protection.

On the other side, the Green Wave have a dangerous group of linebackers and an athletic front 3/4 – they use a hybrid pass rusher – to make Rattler press a bit. This isn’t a loaded D, but it can move.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma won’t be consistent, but it’ll show up in bursts.

It’ll come up with a few early scoring drives, the defense will do its part, and then Rattler will find a groove in the second half to pull away. Tulane won’t be able to do enough on the ground, the passing game will throw a few picks, and OU will capitalize to make the final score look strong.

Oklahoma vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 48, Tulane 20

Oklahoma -26.5, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

