Oklahoma State Cowboys: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Oklahoma State season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

– Oklahoma State Cowboys Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 8-3 overall, 6-3 in Big 12

Head Coach: Mike Gundy, 17th year, 137-67

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 19

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 22

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 50

Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Oklahoma State offense was okay, but it wasn’t anywhere near the high-flying fun show it should’ve been. It struggled with injuries, the running game wasn’t quite devastating enough, and the offensive line struggled mightily in pass protection and when it came to keeping defensive fronts out of the backfield.

The team still went 8-3 with wins over Iowa State, Tulsa, and in the bowl over Miami, but the O can do a whole lot more. There’s plenty of work to do at the skill spots along with some big losses on the O line, but it’s Oklahoma State. The offense is going to be very, very good, but there’s a concern at …

– Wide receiver. The Cowboys lose top three targets Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf for a passing game that – like the rest of the offense in 2020 – was fine, but wasn’t as good as it should’ve been.

On the plus side, the cupboard is hardly bare with Braydon Johnson back after finishing third on the team with 248 yards leading a corps that should be dangerous with a little time.

6-3 former Washington State Cougar Tay Martin is back for a super-senior season – he didn’t quite blow up with 15 catches after making 143 grabs for Wazzu – and speedy Brennan Pressley showed off his upside with 118 yards and three scores in the bowl win over Miami.

Getting them the ball is junior Spencer Sanders, who was banged up a bit throughout last year but threw for over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has to cut down on his picks, but he’s a baller. Former big recruit Shane Illingworth got his feet wet last year when – he’s a strong No. 2.

– Chuba Hubbard wasn’t able to recreate the magic of 2019, and now he’s off to the Carolina Panthers. 222-pound senior Dezmon Jackson and 200-pound senior LD Brown combined for close to 1,000 yards with six touchdowns. The backfield is good, and it’s getting better with Jaylen Warren coming in from Utah State.

Star OT Tevin Jenkins is a Chicago Bear, but three starters are back on the line, and there’s help from the transfer portal.

It might not be splashy, but getting center Danny Godlevske from Miami University is a big deal. There’s enough depth to come up with a few good position battles around the former RedHawk and former West Virginia guard Josh Sills.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Oklahoma State Cowboys College Football Preview 2021: Defense