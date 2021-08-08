Northern Illinois Huskies: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Northern Illinois Huskies season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 0-6 overall, 0-6 in MAC

Head Coach: Thomas Hammock, 3rd year, 5-13

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 122

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 117

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 92

Northern Illinois College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense struggled. It found ways to score, but it couldn’t move the chains, the running game never got going, and the passing attack wasn’t strong enough to make up for the issues. Northern Illinois would love to get back to being Northern Illinois and start pounding again, but …

– Northern Illinois was really young. Now the payoff should come up front with all five starting linemen expected back to pave the way for Harrison Waylee and Erin Collins – the top two running backs from last year. Now the ground game needs to do more than 3.45 yards per carry – and it should.

– Can Rocky Lombardi be the answer? The Michigan State transfer should be the main man at quarterback, but redshirt freshman Dustin Fletcher got in enough work last year to be a part of the puzzle. The top three wide receivers are back – led by senior Tyrice Richie, coming off a 53-catch, 597-yard, four-score season – but they all need to stretch the field more.

