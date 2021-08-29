North Texas vs Northwestern State Prediction, Game Preview

North Texas vs Northwestern State prediction and game preview.

North Texas vs Northwestern State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

Network: ESPN3

North Texas (0-0) vs Northwestern State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Northwestern State Will Win

It was a tough 2021 spring FCS run for the Demons, going 1-5 without a lick of luck. However, they beat a ranked Incarnate Word team, and the five losses were all in close fights including a 24-16 defeat to eventual national champion Sam Houston State.

There’s a little work to be done with the passing game, but Scooter Adams and the ground attack should have a whole lot of fun against a North Texas defense that’s starting over.

The Mean Green gave up a college football-high 522 yards and 43 points per game. The run defense was non-existent, but …

Why North Texas Will Win

At least there’s a whole lot of experience in place for the Mean Green to be a whole lot better, and it’s all helped by new defensive coordinator Phil Bennett.

It’s the offensive side that should be the difference-maker. The D will give up points and yards, but the O will get them back and then some against the Demon defense. The Mean Green led Conference USA in rushing, passing, and it’s all about to keep on going.

The Northwestern State defense allowed 473 yards per game, and it’ll give up at least that many to the Mean Green attack.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s all about how much the North Texas defense has improved.

Everyone but Rice went off on the Mean Green, but if the D is anything but totally miserable, the offense will take care of the rest this season.

The points and yards will come in bunches from both sides, but North Texas will bomb away throughout with unstoppable balance.

North Texas vs Northwestern State Prediction, Line

North Texas 52, Northwestern State 24

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

