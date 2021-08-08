North Texas Mean Green: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Old Dominion football season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

– Old Dominion Monarchs Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 1-11 overall, 0-8 in C-USA

Head Coach: Ricky Rahne, 1st year

2020 CFN Final Ranking: Not Ranked

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 121

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 125

Old Dominion Monarchs College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Head coach Ricky Rahne gets to finally show what he can do. The former Penn State offensive coordinator needed to come up with an overhaul after taking over in 2019, and now he has had a year to try putting something together.

The team he inherited was among the worst in the nation offensively – it was the second-worst in total offense, dead last in pass efficiency, sacks allowed, and tackles for loss allowed, so …

– It starts with the offensive front. The Monarchs were really, really young going into last season, and they’re still an inexperienced group. However, the recruiting has been strong enough to go along with what’s in place to potentially be passable around Isaac Weaver at center and 6-6 300-pound Nick Saldiveri at one tackle. Bringing in OT Tyran Hunt from Maryland is a huge help.

The running backs are going to be a question mark until fall camp. Blake Watson was fifth on the 2019 team with 116 yards, and Matt Geiger ran for 39 – welcome to the recruiting classes. Don’t be shocked if a true freshman ends up rising up out of the bunch – Obie Sanni and Jon-Luke Peaker are smallish, quick backs who can work in a variety of ways.

– Quarterback is an early plus. Stone Smartt only threw one touchdown pass and six interceptions two years ago, and 6-5 Hayden Wolff threw three picks and two touchdown passes. UCF transfer DJ Mack is a 6-3, 230-pound veteran who brings the running power to go along with his big game experience.

The receiver situation was supposed to be a relative strength going into last year, but it’s going to be a big of a struggle. Leading yardage receiver Aaron Moore is back – he caught three of the team’s five touchdown passes – and 6-5, Nigel Fitzgerald is a potential matchup problem to go along with his deep speed.

Ali Jennings from West Virginia, Trey Blount from Georgia, and TE Zack Kuntz from Penn State will get instant work.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Old Dominion Monarchs College Football Preview 2021: Defense